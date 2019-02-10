AMSTERDAM

JOHN RICHARD

Age 72, of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died at home peacefully of natural causes on Feb. 3, 2019. He was the devoted son of the late Dr. Morton and Fay Amsterdam; beloved father of Alexis (Dane Warner), Daniel (Kate Christman) and Julia Amsterdam; proud "Papa John" to 5 beautiful grandchildren; and eldest brother to Joan (Chick) Chain, Jane Amsterdam, and James (Linda) Amsterdam. John graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1964; Amherst College (BA) in 1968, the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine (DMD) in 1971 and the Wharton School of Business (MBA) in 1972. He helped build the American Healthcare Manage-ment and Consulting Corpora-tion and Alternative Dental Care, Inc. and served as the president of both organizations. John was an avid reader and lifelong learner who enjoyed his daily walks with his dog Salem. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the Wissahickon (www.fow.org/;). www.levinefuneral.com





