DONAHUE
JOSEPH A.


Age 71, of Andalusia, PA, on February 6, 2019. Beloved spouse of Douglas Flanagan. Brother of Thomas (Elaine) and William (Deborah). Loving uncle to Julie Parkes (Joshua) and Charlene Gallagher along with her children Donavin, Sydney, and Keely. Dear step-father to Bridget Flanagan. Predeceased by his parents, Josephine and William Donahue. Active member of The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany, and retired member of Local 98 IBEW.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 12 Noon, The Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany, 330 S. 13th St., Phila. Family will receive guests at 11 A.M.

Tributes at www.jpdfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
