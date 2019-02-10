|
|
BARBUTO
JOSEPH J.
February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathi" (nee Jurick). Devoted father of Jonathan (Tracy) Barbuto, Lindsay (Peter) Shindel and Jessica (Leonard) Qualtiere. Pop-Pop of Jonathan, Joseph, Angelina and Auden. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Anthony Barbuto, Marisa (Joseph) Biancaniello and Gregory Barbuto. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his family TUESDAY, 9:30 A.M., at the Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 NJ-70, Suite 311, Cherry Hill NJ 08034.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019