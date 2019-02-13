Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Service, Inc
2649-51 South 64th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19142
(215) 726-4050
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Madeline Church
400 Morton Avenue
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Madeline Church
400 Morton Avenue
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DIETZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH F. DIETZMANN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH F. DIETZMANN Notice
DIETZMANN
JOSEPH F.
Age 65, on February11, 2019, formerly of S.W. Phila. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Breslin). Devoted father of Joseph O. (Ginger), Shannon (Brent) Elliott and Kelly (Steven) Maurer. Grandfather of Lucas, Kylie and Carter. Brother of Francis X. "Bud" and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation with Joe's family Saturday, 9:15 to 10:45 A.M., St. Madeline Church, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment at future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joe Rodia Scholarship Fund, 1209 Derry Lane, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated. Arr.

KING FUNERAL SERVICE

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.