|
|
DIETZMANN
JOSEPH F.
Age 65, on February11, 2019, formerly of S.W. Phila. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Breslin). Devoted father of Joseph O. (Ginger), Shannon (Brent) Elliott and Kelly (Steven) Maurer. Grandfather of Lucas, Kylie and Carter. Brother of Francis X. "Bud" and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation with Joe's family Saturday, 9:15 to 10:45 A.M., St. Madeline Church, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment at future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joe Rodia Scholarship Fund, 1209 Derry Lane, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated. Arr.
KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019