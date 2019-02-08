|
FINNEGAN
JOSEPH J.
of Grays Ferry, Army Veteran passed away on Feb. 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Husband of the late Catherine (nee Hamilton) Finnegan. Loving father of Joseph J, Danielle N., Jessica V. and the late Nicole Finnegan. Pop-pop of Mia Rose. Brother of Donald, Betty Fox, Jude, Peggy Frosch, Patrick, Sandy and the late John and James Finnegan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 2901 Wilder St. (corner of 29th), Phila., PA 19146, Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts., Phila., PA 19146, where friends may call 10-10:50 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019