GUZZI

JOSEPH "GUZ" J., JR.

60, of Royersford, formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital.

Born in Scranton, he was the loving son of Joseph J. and Romayne (Stracham) Guzzi and fiancé of Chris Howsare. Surviving along with his parents and fiancée are former spouse Diane (Cerra) Guzzi; daughter Tiffany A. Guzzi; son Brett J. Guzzi, fiancé of Monique Barrett; and sister Lisa Doyle, wife of Barry.

Joe worked 27 years in the railroad industry with the D&H RR, CP-Rail and Amtrak. He held positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming Division Engineer of Amtrak's Mid-Atlantic Division. He joined HNTB Corporation in 2007, becoming a Vice President who held senior-level positions as the Northeast Division's Rail Sector Leader, East Coast Rail Leader and was currently the Pennsylvania Office Leader. He was equally passionate about railroading and developing and mentoring the people he worked with. His clients loved him, he delivered great work for them and he was also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Joe never missed an opportunity to help and be with his family, share a story and make people around him laugh. He was a jack-of-all-trades around the "ponderosa." He was the embodi-ment of strength and drive.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1 - 4 P.M. at The Loft at Landis Creek, 765 N Lewis Rd in Limerick.

Joe was an adoring Dog Grandpa to two rescue dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made in Joe's memory to PAWS https://secure.phillypaws.org/GUZ

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary