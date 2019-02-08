|
|
MOY
JOSEPH L.
Age 86, passed peacefully on February 4, 2019, at Brightview Assisted Living in E. Norriton, PA. Joseph was a long time resident of Roxborough, PA. Following a BS degree from St. Joseph's University, he worked as an administrator with the federal government and was an U.S. Army veteran.
Surviving are his brother James Moy and wife Joan; a sister, Mary Lou Chin; sisters-in-law, Mary Moy and Lillian Moy; and many nieces and nephews. His brother Richard Moy passed shortly after Joseph. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Dr. Thomas Moy and Francis Moy; brother-in-law, Harry Chin and sister-in-law, Penelope Moy.
The family invites relatives and friends to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 3 P.M., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 915 Vine Street, Phila. PA 19107. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019