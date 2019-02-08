Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
19 E Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
(610) 277-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH M. WALKER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH M. WALKER Notice
WALKER
JOSEPH M.


On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, age 82, of Blue Bell PA, formerly of Roxborough PA.
Beloved husband of Angela (Auberach ) Walker. Father of Joseph Walker and Laura Walker-Talbot. Brother of Harry Walker. Also survived by a grand-son, Whitman Walker-Talbot.
His Funeral Mass will be on Mon., Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 A.M., from St. Helena's RC Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell PA 19422. There will be a Visitation on Monday morning, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at his Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken PA. Memorials contributions may be made in his memory to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore MD 21275. Arr. MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO, 610-277-1600

msrfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.