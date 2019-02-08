|
|
WALKER
JOSEPH M.
On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, age 82, of Blue Bell PA, formerly of Roxborough PA.
Beloved husband of Angela (Auberach ) Walker. Father of Joseph Walker and Laura Walker-Talbot. Brother of Harry Walker. Also survived by a grand-son, Whitman Walker-Talbot.
His Funeral Mass will be on Mon., Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 A.M., from St. Helena's RC Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell PA 19422. There will be a Visitation on Monday morning, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at his Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken PA. Memorials contributions may be made in his memory to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore MD 21275. Arr. MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO, 610-277-1600
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019