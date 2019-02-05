|
RAYMOND
JOSEPH R.
Age 92, of East Goshen Town-ship, West Chester, PA, and formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019. Retired mechanical engineer, graduate of Drexel University, and World War II Navy veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Carmela Raymond (nee Risica). He is survived by his loving daughter, Cynthia J. Raymond, his nephew, Donald Risica, and his nieces, Deborah Guerriero and Dawn Risica.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Thursday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation d/b/a Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019