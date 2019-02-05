Home

D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
JOSEPH R. RAYMOND

JOSEPH R. RAYMOND Notice
RAYMOND
JOSEPH R.


Age 92, of East Goshen Town-ship, West Chester, PA, and formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019. Retired mechanical engineer, graduate of Drexel University, and World War II Navy veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Carmela Raymond (nee Risica). He is survived by his loving daughter, Cynthia J. Raymond, his nephew, Donald Risica, and his nieces, Deborah Guerriero and Dawn Risica.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Thursday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation d/b/a Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
