Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
On Feb. 7, 2019. Husband of the late Rose (nee McDonald). Father of Denise DiRugeris (David), Joseph Lutz (Tamara), and Timothy Lutz (Donna). Also survived by eleven grand-children and his brother, James Lutz (late Jeanne). Relatives and friends may greet the family Wed. Feb. 13, 2019 from 7 to 9 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901 and on Thurs. Feb. 14, 2019 from 9 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Abramson Cancer Center at Perelman.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
