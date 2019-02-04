Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
10th and Bigler Sts.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
10th and Bigler Sts.
NAPOLI
JOSEPHINE DOLORES
(nee Cutillo)


Age 85, Feb. 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Napoli. Devoted mother of Steven Napoli (Karen Curley), Andrew (Rochelle) Napoli, Millie Napoli (Dolores Orem) and the late Richard (Surviving wife Trish) Napoli. Loving grandmother of Stephen, Derek, Jeffrey, Kristina, Briana, Zofia and Clifford "Judgy", great grandmother of Joanna, Abigale, Derek, Jeffrey and Justin. Dear sister of John "Sonny" Cutillo and Elaine Birch. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday morning 10 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Autism Speaks Inc. 216 N. Haddon Ave. #403, Westmont, N.J. 08108 in Josephine's memory. Share condolences at
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
