Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3)
JUDITH (Goldstein) ERDREICH

ERDREICH
JUDITH (nee Goldstein)
On February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Richard Erdreich, Howard (Vicki) Erdreich, and Felice Erdreich; adored grand-mother of Daniel and Jason.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 2 P.M. precisely, Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3). Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Erdreich. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
