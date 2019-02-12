|
ERDREICH
JUDITH (nee Goldstein)
On February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Richard Erdreich, Howard (Vicki) Erdreich, and Felice Erdreich; adored grand-mother of Daniel and Jason.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 2 P.M. precisely, Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-3). Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Erdreich. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019