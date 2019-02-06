|
|
KELLY
KATHLEEN A. "KASS"
February 3, 2019, age 82 of Drexel Hill. She is survived by her sister Patricia McHale, brother Gerald Kelly, sister in law Marie, nephews Thomas (Clare) and Paul (Michelle) Brabson, whom she raised and many other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by siblings Thomas Kelly, Mary Alice Brabson and Robert Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 7-9 P.M. at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Town-ship Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and Saturday morning 9-9:45 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kass's memory to Legal Clinic for the Disabled, 1513 Race Street, Phila., PA 19102.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019