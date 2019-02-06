Home

Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
February 3, 2019, age 82 of Drexel Hill. She is survived by her sister Patricia McHale, brother Gerald Kelly, sister in law Marie, nephews Thomas (Clare) and Paul (Michelle) Brabson, whom she raised and many other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by siblings Thomas Kelly, Mary Alice Brabson and Robert Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 7-9 P.M. at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Town-ship Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and Saturday morning 9-9:45 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kass's memory to Legal Clinic for the Disabled, 1513 Race Street, Phila., PA 19102.
