Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 63, of Southampton, PA and formerly of Jenkintown, PA died on February 1, 2019. She was the devoted wife of A. Brian Colley. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving children; Megan Colley and Zachary Colley; by her brother, John Morrisey; by her sisters; Cynthia Brouhle and Patricia Prewitt. In addition to her parents John C. Morrisey and Barbara Earnshaw West, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Stover.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2018, HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, 1059 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be sent to Abramson Cancer Center, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104-3309 (www.pennmedicine.org)

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
