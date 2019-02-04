|
KOHLBRENNER
KATHLEEN "KAY" (nee Heppard)
Age 86 on February 1, 2019 formerly of SW Phila. Wife of the late Fred A. Beloved mother of Fred S., William, Kathleen Reilly, Karen (Jim) Kennedy and Gerry. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 9 to 10:15 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.
Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019