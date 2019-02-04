Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN KOHLBRENNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN "KAY" (Heppard) KOHLBRENNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN "KAY" (Heppard) KOHLBRENNER Notice
KOHLBRENNER
KATHLEEN "KAY" (nee Heppard)


Age 86 on February 1, 2019 formerly of SW Phila. Wife of the late Fred A. Beloved mother of Fred S., William, Kathleen Reilly, Karen (Jim) Kennedy and Gerry. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 9 to 10:15 A.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.

Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices