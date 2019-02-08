|
SHARPLESS
KENNETH D.
On Feb. 6, 2019 of Phoenixville. Beloved husband of Peggy Joyce (nee Hoban). Also survived by 2 sisters, his brother and numer-ous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday Feb. 15th at 12:30 P.M. at STUARD FUNERAL HOME, 209 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Int. private. Visitation will be held 11:30 to 12:30 P.M. prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to:
www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019