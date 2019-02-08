Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH SHARPLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH D. SHARPLESS

Notice Condolences Flowers

KENNETH D. SHARPLESS Notice
SHARPLESS
KENNETH D.
On Feb. 6, 2019 of Phoenixville. Beloved husband of Peggy Joyce (nee Hoban). Also survived by 2 sisters, his brother and numer-ous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday Feb. 15th at 12:30 P.M. at STUARD FUNERAL HOME, 209 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Int. private. Visitation will be held 11:30 to 12:30 P.M. prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to:
www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices