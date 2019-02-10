WEST

L. JEAN "LJ"

of Devon, PA passed away on February 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ann with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He is also survived by his 4 children; Lori Godwin (Chris), Susan Burriss (Vic), Kimberly Brinn (Nathaniel) and Scott West (Kathleen). He was blessed with 9 grandchildren. LJ was born on August 9, 1929 in Hillsboro, Ohio. As a teenager his family moved to Hinsdale, Illinois. He received his undergraduate degree and his MBA from Northwestern University where he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. LJ loyally served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He had a successful business career before becoming a real estate agent which became his true passion. LJ was a 2 term member of the Tredyffrin-Easttown School Board and he was involved with the Republican Committee of Chester County. He was a long time active member of Berwyn United Methodist Church. LJ enjoyed playing tennis, admiring the wonders of nature, spending time on or near the water, watching sports and being surrounded by his family. He especially liked to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes since both of his parents were alumni. A celebration of LJ's life will be held on Saturday February 23rd at 3:00 PM at Berwyn United Methodist Church, 140 Waterloo Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Berwyn United Methodist Church. www.maugergivnish.com

