CAPLAN
LAWRENCE ELLIS
Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on February 8, 2019. Loving husband of Mindy Levy. Devoted father of Ronit Caplan (Troy Sheets) and Melissa Caplan. Caring brother of Judy (Bob) Kaplan and the late Barry Caplan (Marcia). Cherished grandfather of Logan, Greyson, Shayna, Whitney, Huvi, Moshe Aaron and Abbie. He will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Interment King David Mem-orial Park. Shiva will be observ-ed at the home of Judy and Bob Kaplan. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, Translational Research Center of Excellence Leukemia Research, Development Office, 3535 Mark-et St., Ste 750, Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019