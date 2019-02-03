Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
LAWRENCE POLLOCK

POLLOCK
LAWRENCE
on January 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Hirsh); Loving father of Jackie (David) Kane, Debbi (Howard) Lindenberg and David Pollock; Dear brother of Michael (Marilyn) Plancher; Devoted grandfather of Michael, William, Jessica and Nicky. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Monday, 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jackie and David Kane. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
