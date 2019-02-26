|
BECKER
LEO J.
Of Elkins Park, PA, previously of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Barnett) and the late Ethel (nee Walski) and loving companion of Alice Braciszewski. Loving father of Linda Dindois (Michael), Dawn Conner (Fred), the late Ronald Becker, and step-father of Joan Lewandowski (Ed), and Noreen DuBois (James). Dear grand-father of 14 and great grandfather of 21. Services were held on February 23, 2019.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019