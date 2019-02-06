Home

LEONA T. (Lonesome) SCOTT

LEONA T. (Lonesome) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT
LEONA T. (nee Lonesome)


67, of Sharon Hill, PA, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 in the Vitas Hospice Unit at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, PA. Born March 8, 1951 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late George W. and Florence M. (Jones) Lonesome, she attended Archbishop Prendergast High School, from which she graduated in 1970. After proudly serving in the US Navy from 1979 to 1989, where she earned a commendation and other honors, she returned to Sharon Hill. She loved to cook, play her music, watch movies, and spend time with her beloved cats.
Leona is survived by one brother, David Lonesome; one sister, Nancy White; and other family and devoted friends.
Visitation on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1101 Main St., Darby, PA 19023. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leona's memory may be made to American Brain Tumor Assoc.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
