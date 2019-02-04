Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
LILLIAN M. (Hall) LAKE

LILLIAN M. (Hall) LAKE Notice
LAKE
LILLIAN M. (neé Hall)


Age 85, of Southampton, PA and formerly of Philadelphia died on February 2, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Sherman Lake. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Lorraine and Kevin Kriebel, John and Patricia Lake, Christine Lake and Amos McMillan and Richard and Lisa Lake, by 11 grandchildren, a great-grandson, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wed. Feb. 6, 2019, HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, 1059 Old York Road, Abington, where relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institution Advancement, 333 Cottman Avenue, Phila. PA 19111 (www.foxchase.org)

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
