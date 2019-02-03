|
CARUSO
LISA (nee Sipple)
56, of Collegeville, on January 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles A. Caruso. Mother of Julia, Michael and Elizabeth. Daughter of Dolores and the late Valen Sipple. Sister of Jane Sipple, Keith Sipple and the late Kurt Sipple. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426 and to her Memorial Mass Wednesday, Feb. 6, 10:30 A.M. at St. Eleanor's RC Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Int. private. Memorial donations to Life Path, 160 West German-town Pike, Norristown, PA 19401.
MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO, 610-489-7900, msrfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019