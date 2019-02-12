|
|
DORFMAN
LIZA M.
February 9, 2019, of Phila., PA. Daughter of Stacey and Douglas M. Dorfman. Sister of Jaron (Maggie) Dorfman and Alec "Shaya" (Hadassah) Dorfman and their son Chaim. Grand-daughter of Hannah Hoffner. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 3:15 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 4:00 P.M. Shiva will be observed at the home of Stacey and Douglas M. Dorfman on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, www.bbrfoundation.org.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019