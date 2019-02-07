Home

Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Mother LORETTA I. TIERNAN S.H.C.J. Formerly Mary Clarice SR.

SR. LORETTA I. TIERNAN, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Clarice
On February 5, 2019. Sister was 80 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Frank H. and Clara Tiernan (nee Brozowski). Dear sister of Mary Ann Grazier. Also survived by her nieces Diane Richardson (Gerald) and Heather Grazier (James) and her nephews Thomas Grazier (Susan) and Kenneth Grazier (Diane). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 10:00-11:00 A.M. New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. A Wake Service will be held on Friday at 4:00 P.M. in New Sharon Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
