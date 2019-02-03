Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Brittany Pointe Estates
1001 S. Valley Forge Rd
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Brittany Pointe Estates
1001 S. Valley Forge Rd.
Lansdale, PA
View Map
LOUISE P. FLURER

LOUISE P. FLURER Notice
FLURER
LOUISE P.
of Lansdale, on Jan. 30, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George T. Flurer, Jr. Sadly missed by daughters, Barbara Crass (Richard) and Sally Chatzidakis (Evan), 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10 A.M. March 30, 2019 at Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446. Services 11 A.M. Burial private. Contributions to Brittany Pointe Samaritan Fund, address above. Arrangements by

HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
