|
|
FLURER
LOUISE P.
of Lansdale, on Jan. 30, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George T. Flurer, Jr. Sadly missed by daughters, Barbara Crass (Richard) and Sally Chatzidakis (Evan), 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10 A.M. March 30, 2019 at Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446. Services 11 A.M. Burial private. Contributions to Brittany Pointe Samaritan Fund, address above. Arrangements by
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019