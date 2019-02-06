Home

Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Road
Moorestow, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
101 Bridgeboro Road
Moorestown, NJ
Age 94, of Medford, NJ and formerly of Moorestown, NJ, died on Feb. 4, 2019. Survived by her husband William Gotch, her children and their spouses: Robert and Tina Brownell, Bart and Anne Brownell, and Amy Brownell, as well as 7 grand-children. "Peggy" was pre-deceased by her first husband Kenneth Brownell, her brother George Balderston, and her oldest son, Eric Brownell. Funeral service Saturday Feb. 9th at 11 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ. Viewing 10 - 11 A.M. at the Church. Int. Presbyterian Cem. Memorial contributions may be made to the philanthropic educational organization: The P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.

www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019
