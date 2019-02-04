|
LEAR
MARGARET M.
77, of Philadelphia, PA passed away on January 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Cleary) Lear; loving sister of Charles Lear (Maureen); devoted aunt of Christine Devlin, Mary Anne Stiles, Mark Lear and David Lear; great-aunt of Reese Devlin, Aidan Devlin, Christopher, Emily, Caroline, Sarah and Clare Stiles. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Interment Private.
Arrg. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000.
