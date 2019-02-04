Home

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
104 Channing Ave.
Malvern, PA
MARGARET M. LEAR

MARGARET M. LEAR
LEAR
MARGARET M.
77, of Philadelphia, PA passed away on January 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Cleary) Lear; loving sister of Charles Lear (Maureen); devoted aunt of Christine Devlin, Mary Anne Stiles, Mark Lear and David Lear; great-aunt of Reese Devlin, Aidan Devlin, Christopher, Emily, Caroline, Sarah and Clare Stiles. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Interment Private.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
