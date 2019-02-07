Home

McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
MARGARET DOUGHERTY
MARGARET MARIE "PEG" DOUGHERTY

Notice

MARGARET MARIE "PEG" DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
MARGARET MARIE "PEG"
Jan. 31, 2019 of Philadelphia, PA. Daughter of the late John and Mary McLaughlin Dougherty. Sister of the late John Dougherty. Survived by many cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. on Sat. Feb. 16th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 63rd St. and Lancaster Ave., Phila., PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Main Line Health Homecare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor PA 19087.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
