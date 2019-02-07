|
|
DOUGHERTY
MARGARET MARIE "PEG"
Jan. 31, 2019 of Philadelphia, PA. Daughter of the late John and Mary McLaughlin Dougherty. Sister of the late John Dougherty. Survived by many cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. on Sat. Feb. 16th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 63rd St. and Lancaster Ave., Phila., PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Main Line Health Homecare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor PA 19087.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019