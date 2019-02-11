|
BRACE
MARIE (née Harris)
on February 8, 2019. Devoted and loving wife of Jerry and former wife of the late Dominic Pintimalli. Beloved mother of Debbie Lista (Maurice), Thomas Pintimalli (Lucy), and John Pintimalli (Lisa), proud grandmom of Jessica Lista (fiancée Nicholas), Christina "Teenz" Lista, Jennifer Douglas (Zackery) and Kevin Pintimalli. Also survived by her sisters Cathy Jadczak (Joe) and Janet Kukulski (late Bob), her niece, nephews and her granddog Dino. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at the SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME 2614 Orthodox Street. Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 P.M. Interment will follow in William Penn Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019