Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
1534 Pennington Rd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 883-1400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
1534 Pennington Rd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
MARILYN (Schachter) LAUDENSLAGER

LAUDENSLAGER
MARILYN (nee Schachter)
also known as Marilyn Silver-stein; age 80; passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in Medford, NJ. Wife of Richard J. Laudenslager; mother of three sons (Robert Silverstein, Steven Silverstein and Joshua Silverstein) and of five grand-children. Also leaves a brother, four half-siblings and many other loving relatives. A writer and editor, including for the Jewish Exponent and the New Jersey Jewish News.
Funeral Service Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 9:30 A.M. at ORLAND'S EWING MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Ewing Township, NJ. Interment follows at B.G. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
