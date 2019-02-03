|
|
LAUDENSLAGER
MARILYN (nee Schachter)
also known as Marilyn Silver-stein; age 80; passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in Medford, NJ. Wife of Richard J. Laudenslager; mother of three sons (Robert Silverstein, Steven Silverstein and Joshua Silverstein) and of five grand-children. Also leaves a brother, four half-siblings and many other loving relatives. A writer and editor, including for the Jewish Exponent and the New Jersey Jewish News.
Funeral Service Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 9:30 A.M. at ORLAND'S EWING MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Ewing Township, NJ. Interment follows at B.G. William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019