Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Williams Catholic Rctry
6200 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St William Church
6200 Rising Sun Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St William Church
6200 Rising Sun Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St William Church
6200 Rising Sun Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK CZYZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK A. CZYZEWSKI

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

MARK A. CZYZEWSKI Notice
CZYZEWSKI
MARK A.


On February 10, 2019, age 64, of Lawndale. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Mauro). Loving father of Melinda Kennedy (James), Mark A. and Michael J. (Monica). Devoted dziadzia of Kole, Kyle and Lucas. Brother of Richard (Linda), David (Paula) and the late Angel Smith (Mark). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Friday 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday 9 to 9:45 A.M. in St William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila, PA 19111 would be appreciated by his family.

To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.