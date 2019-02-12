|
CZYZEWSKI
MARK A.
On February 10, 2019, age 64, of Lawndale. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Mauro). Loving father of Melinda Kennedy (James), Mark A. and Michael J. (Monica). Devoted dziadzia of Kole, Kyle and Lucas. Brother of Richard (Linda), David (Paula) and the late Angel Smith (Mark). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Friday 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday 9 to 9:45 A.M. in St William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila, PA 19111 would be appreciated by his family.
To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019