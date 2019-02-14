|
On February 12, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Merlino; dear sister of Angelina Pensiero and Stephen Merlino; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Saturday, 9 A.M., at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. (19148). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Nicholas Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019