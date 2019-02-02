ELLIS

MARY ANN (Price)

of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away January 31 after waging a long and valiant fight against cancer. She was 64. She leaves behind her husband Matthew Ellis, her brothers Brian and William Price, her step children Jennifer and Gary Lattimore and their two children Grace and Ella; William Ellis and his son Daniel, and Jeannine Ellis and her children Matt and Katherine. She also leaves behind her sisters-in law Colleen Price, Millie Price, Patricia Butler, Mary Unger, and Katherine Otermat; and her brother-in-law William Ellis and his wife Kathleen. She also leaves behind her two nieces Jackie and Lindsay Price, her uncle John Crowley, her cousin and life-long friend Maureen Crowley and many other cousins and friends. Mary Ann graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Nutrition Science and from St. Joseph University in Philadelphia with a Masters degree in Health Education. Her professional career included serving as Director of Nutrition and Food for Moss Rehab Hospital and later the Einstein Medical Group, both in Philadelphia, and as a state inspector of long-term care facilities for the Department of Health of MD, VA, and FL. Mary Ann brought a lot of joy and caring and love to her family and her work, and she will be very missed by everyone whose life she touched. A memorial service celebrating her life will be at the St. Julian Old Catholic Church, 911 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce, FL on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to your NPR or Public Broadcasting station.

