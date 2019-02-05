Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY IAVARONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. MARY D. IAVARONE IHM

Notice Condolences Flowers

SR. MARY D. IAVARONE IHM Notice
SR. MARY D.
IAVARONE, IHM
Formerly Sr. Maria Dominica, IHM on February 3, 2019. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brothers Andrew (Doris), Victor Damiani, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Pre-deceased by her parents Stanley and Pierina Costantini Iavarone, sister Felicia Cacciavillani (Amadeo) and sister-in-law Virginia Damiani. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now