SR. MARY D.
IAVARONE, IHM
Formerly Sr. Maria Dominica, IHM on February 3, 2019. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brothers Andrew (Doris), Victor Damiani, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Pre-deceased by her parents Stanley and Pierina Costantini Iavarone, sister Felicia Cacciavillani (Amadeo) and sister-in-law Virginia Damiani. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019