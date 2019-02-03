Home

T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Road
MARY M. (Wiest) PARRISH

PARRISH
MARY M. (nee Wiest)


Jan. 29, 2019. Age 71. Beloved wife of John S. Loving mother of Dee (Scott) Mackin and John (Colleen). Devoted grandmother of Scott, Jr., Alexa, Shawn, Madison, Kylie, Jake and Colin. Cherished sister of Frances (Marty) Taylor and George (Eileen) Wiest. She will be missed by Roxy, Belle & Finley.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tues., 10 to 11:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Rite of Committal Washington Crossing National Cem. To share a memory of Mary, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
