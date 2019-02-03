|
PARRISH
MARY M. (nee Wiest)
Jan. 29, 2019. Age 71. Beloved wife of John S. Loving mother of Dee (Scott) Mackin and John (Colleen). Devoted grandmother of Scott, Jr., Alexa, Shawn, Madison, Kylie, Jake and Colin. Cherished sister of Frances (Marty) Taylor and George (Eileen) Wiest. She will be missed by Roxy, Belle & Finley.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tues., 10 to 11:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Rite of Committal Washington Crossing National Cem. To share a memory of Mary, please visit
www.tjfluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019