J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
MARY DAVITT
DAVITT
MARY P.
Age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA., died February 5, 2019 in Little Flower Manor. Born in Phila. to the late Edward and Katherine (nee Knowlan) Davitt, she attended Temple University and graduated with a Master's degree from St. Joseph Univer-sity night school while working full-time as an executive secretary for the Philadelphia School District. Mary was very devoted to her Catholic faith and practiced daily prayer. She was predeceased by her sisters Kathryn Razler and Carol Connaughton, brother Edward M. Davitt, Jr. and nieces Joanne M. and Regina M. Razler. Survived by nieces Deborah T. Kane (Eugene), Linda A. Razler, Kathleen A. Razler, Patricia Wethman (Christopher), nephews Patrick J. Connaughton (Jaime Mong), Kevin E. Connaughton and Robert Philo, sister-in-law Doris Davitt and brother-in-law Joseph Razler.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 11th, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Dorothy Parish, 4910 Township Line Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Calling hours will be Monday from 9:15-10 A.M. in Church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a Catholic would be appreciated.

Arr. J. NELSON RIGBY FUNERAL HOME, Media. Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
