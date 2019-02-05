|
McLOUGHLIN
MARY PATRICIA (nee Havlin)
Passed away on February 3rd, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Colette Langston (Bobby), Geri Larro (Ray), Tom McLoughlin (Karen), Terry McLoughlin (Suzanne) and the late Kevin McLoughlin. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Colette Bateson and the late Joseph Havlin (the late Mary). Sadly missed by her nieces Annemarie, Pauline, Mary and Geraldine.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on Friday, February 8th, from 9 to 10 A.M., in St. Joseph's Manor Chapel (1660 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook PA 19047). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's memory to The Evergreens Activity Fund at St. Joseph Manor, at address listed above, Attn: Christine Lebisky.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019