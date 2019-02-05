Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Manor Chapel
1660 Huntingdon Pike
Meadowbrook , PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Manor Chapel
1660 Huntingdon Pike
Meadowbrook , PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McLOUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PATRICIA (Havlin) McLOUGHLIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY PATRICIA (Havlin) McLOUGHLIN Notice
McLOUGHLIN
MARY PATRICIA (nee Havlin)
Passed away on February 3rd, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Colette Langston (Bobby), Geri Larro (Ray), Tom McLoughlin (Karen), Terry McLoughlin (Suzanne) and the late Kevin McLoughlin. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Colette Bateson and the late Joseph Havlin (the late Mary). Sadly missed by her nieces Annemarie, Pauline, Mary and Geraldine.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on Friday, February 8th, from 9 to 10 A.M., in St. Joseph's Manor Chapel (1660 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook PA 19047). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's memory to The Evergreens Activity Fund at St. Joseph Manor, at address listed above, Attn: Christine Lebisky.

McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccafferty funeralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices