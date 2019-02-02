BARTHA

MICHAEL C.

of Levittown, and a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 70, of heart failure. Michael is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynda Carol Bartha (nee Schwarz); his children, Julie Bartha-Vasquez (David) of Burlington, NJ, Michael J. (Jennifer) of Camden, NY, and Christine Bartha of Levittown; his grandchildren, Emily, Michael R. Joseph and Elisabeth Vasquez, and Guilanna Mariani-Bartha; his sister, Kelle Szymczuk (John) and niece Samantha, all of Philadelphia. He is also survived by a sister, Helen Bartha Baltimore; his half-siblings, Jack Founds (Nance) and Barbara Founds Fowler (Richard.) He is predeceased by a brother, Dennis Bartha.

His beloved extended family included his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Herb Schwarz and Lydia Stokes-Schwarz of Kona, Hawaii; Diane and Perry Kawasaki of Hilo Hawaii; nieces Jennifer Kawasaki Hahn of Denver, Colorado, Kristen Schwarz of New York City and Margaret "Peggy" Bartha of Philadelphia. It also includes his lifelong best friend, partner-in-crime and "Blues Brother" Steve Kates (Barbara) of Bensalem, PA.

Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration on Monday Feb. 4, 2019 beginning at 10 A.M. followed by his Funeral Service at 12 Noon at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA, 19154. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to . To donate, visit . www.lifecelebration.com





Published on Philly.com on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary