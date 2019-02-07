Home

MICHAEL J. EVANS

MICHAEL J. EVANS Notice
EVANS
MICHAEL J.


Age 39, of Wayne PA, on February 3, 2019. Loving son of Joseph Mark and Mary Evans (nee Edwards). Loving father to Delia Evans Kfoury. Survived by his devoted partner, Yasmine Kfoury. Dear brother of J. Mark Evans, Jr. (Dana), Beth Evans Green (Jim), Stephen Evans, J. Phillip Evans (Shannon), Paul Evans (Kara) and the late Brian P. Evans. Also survived by his 14 wonderful nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9:30 to 10:50 A.M., St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster & Aberdeen Avenues, Wayne PA, and to his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Katharine of Siena School at the above address would be appreciated. Arr.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
