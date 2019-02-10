|
|
DOUGHERTY
MICHAEL T.
2-7-2019 of Warrington, Pa. He was the husband of Tinamarie and father of Mackenzie, Michael Jr. and the late Morgan Dougherty. He was the brother of Bob, David and Joanne Herrick. Relatives and friends will be received Monday, February 11, 2019 after 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Arr. By THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019