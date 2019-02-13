Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
2701 Old Lincoln Hwy
Trevose, PA
MILDRED "MICKEY" (Klinghoffer) GOLDSTEIN

Of Phila., PA passed away peacefully in her home with family on Sunday Feb. 10, 2019. Wife of the late beloved David H. Goldstein, she is survived by children Lawrence and Jill, and grandchildren Sabra and Joseph. Mickey enjoyed having her great-grandchildren around her during her final years. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, soft spot for animals, and all the beautiful paintings she made. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 1:30 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Humane Society of The United States, www.humanesociety.org

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019
