Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED KOPERTOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED "MARGE" (Kost) KOPERTOWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

MILDRED "MARGE" (Kost) KOPERTOWSKI Notice
KOPERTOWSKI
MILDRED "MARGE" (nee Kost)


Passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019. Born in Falltimber, PA and was a resident of Newtown (formerly of the Mayfair section of Phila.) Beloved wife of the late John J. Kopertowski. Dearest mother of John E., Edward G. and Janet M. Agger (Dennis). Daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Kost. Sister of the late Charles Kost and Helen Sarkozy. Also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen, Dana and Evan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 225 City Ave., Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.