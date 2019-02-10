|
KOPERTOWSKI
MILDRED "MARGE" (nee Kost)
Passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019. Born in Falltimber, PA and was a resident of Newtown (formerly of the Mayfair section of Phila.) Beloved wife of the late John J. Kopertowski. Dearest mother of John E., Edward G. and Janet M. Agger (Dennis). Daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Kost. Sister of the late Charles Kost and Helen Sarkozy. Also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen, Dana and Evan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 225 City Ave., Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
