Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Montefiore Cemetery
600 Church Road
Jenkintown, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED TESSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED (Price) TESSLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

MILDRED (Price) TESSLER Notice
TESSLER
MILDRED (nee Price)


February 2, 2019, of Haverford, PA, formerly of Philadelphia; beloved wife of the late J. Leonard Tessler; loving mother of Dr. Robert (Jillian) Tessler, Dennis (Linda) Tessler and Cindy (Sam) Auslander; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, 12:00 P.M, at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cheryl Tessler Solit Foundation, 12121 Glacier Bay Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33473 (www.ctsolitfoundation.org)

www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices