TESSLER
MILDRED (nee Price)
February 2, 2019, of Haverford, PA, formerly of Philadelphia; beloved wife of the late J. Leonard Tessler; loving mother of Dr. Robert (Jillian) Tessler, Dennis (Linda) Tessler and Cindy (Sam) Auslander; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, 12:00 P.M, at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cheryl Tessler Solit Foundation, 12121 Glacier Bay Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33473 (www.ctsolitfoundation.org)
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019