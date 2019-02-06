|
|
HAAG
NANCY H. (nee Dean)
Age 87, on Feb. 3, 2019. Loving wife to the late George J. Haag, Jr. Devoted mother to Jody Pagden (John), Eileen Rooney, John Haag (Nancy Keen) and Thomas Haag (Aimee), also survived by 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister to Jack Dean and the late Flora Fragassi and Donald Dean. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday, 9:15 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions can be made to a .
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019