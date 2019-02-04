|
MONTGOMERY
NANCY S. (nee Strommen)
Age 85, On Feb. 1, 2019 of Newtown Square, formerly of Gladwyne. Beloved wife of the late Bruce B., M.D.; loving mother of Ann Campagna, Susan DiPaolo (Joseph), and John (Cory); also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Campagna (Daisy), Steven Campagna, Michael Campagna (Stephanie), Christina Rutenbar (Eric), Laura and Timothy DePaolo, Jack, Beth, and Tom Montgomery; her great grand-children, Natalie and Sam Campagna, and Jordyn Montgomery. She was pre- deceased by her brother Robert Strommen. Funeral Service Friday 2 P.M. in the Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA. where friends may call after 1 P.M. Donations to Juniata College, 1700 Moore St. Huntingdon, PA. 16652. Int. Saturday Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon, PA. 16652.
FRANK C. VIDEON, Broomall
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019