Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Ardmore United Methodist Church
200 Argyle Rd.
Ardmore, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Ardmore United Methodist Church
200 Argyle Rd.
Ardmore, PA
NANCY S. (Strommen) MONTGOMERY

NANCY S. (Strommen) MONTGOMERY
MONTGOMERY
NANCY S. (nee Strommen)
Age 85, On Feb. 1, 2019 of Newtown Square, formerly of Gladwyne. Beloved wife of the late Bruce B., M.D.; loving mother of Ann Campagna, Susan DiPaolo (Joseph), and John (Cory); also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Campagna (Daisy), Steven Campagna, Michael Campagna (Stephanie), Christina Rutenbar (Eric), Laura and Timothy DePaolo, Jack, Beth, and Tom Montgomery; her great grand-children, Natalie and Sam Campagna, and Jordyn Montgomery. She was pre- deceased by her brother Robert Strommen. Funeral Service Friday 2 P.M. in the Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA. where friends may call after 1 P.M. Donations to Juniata College, 1700 Moore St. Huntingdon, PA. 16652. Int. Saturday Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon, PA. 16652.

FRANK C. VIDEON, Broomall

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
