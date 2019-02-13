|
HAGAN
NAOMI E. (formerly Timson)
Passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 10, 2019. Beloved mother of John M. Timson (Sue), Rosanne Mauro (Dave) and Carol Schwarz (John). Cherished grand-mom to John A. and Katelyn Timson, Christina and Nicholas Mauro and Ryan, Eric and Dana Schwarz. Also survived by her loving sister Rosemary Lignelli and brother, Patrick Hagan (Maryann) as well as her former husband, John J. Timson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents, James and Naomi Hagan; her twin brother, Fr. David I. Hagan, O.S.F.S., and brothers, James S. Hagan and John J. Hagan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 A.M., St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Oblates Retirement Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington DE 19806 or Little Flower High School.
GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019