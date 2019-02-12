WHITMAN

NEIL

The family of Neil Whitman announces with very heavy hearts his passing on Sunday February 10, 2019. Neil was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Neil was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Whitman. Neil is survived by his wife Christa, daughters Adrianna, Mya, Brooke, and Rayna. His mom Cheryl, brother Jeff (Courtney), and sister Melissa (Brad).

Neil had many talents which allowed him to have his own thriving construction company. Neil had a love of life which included football-Cowboys of course, video games, being down the shore with family, jet-skiing, playing poker, cars and movies- especially kids movies and of course a true understanding of the important things- spending time with those he loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Friday February 15, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at LECHNER FUNERAL HOME, 24 N. Main Street Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family has set up a Go Fund Me page in Neil's honor to raise money for his four beautiful daughters.

