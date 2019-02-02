|
NEMEROFF
NINA
May 14, 1949 to January 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Nemeroff, of 49 years; loving mother of Jamie (David) Carver and Allyson (John) O'Donnell; daughter of Elsie Leberstien; sister of Steven (Sandy) Leberstien; adored Mom-Mom of Hayden, Eli, Samantha, Bryce, and Carter.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Carver residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 2, 2019